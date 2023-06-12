Via Algemeiner:

On the evening of June 1, Palestinian terrorists opened fire on the civilian community of Halamish:

“The Israel Defense Forces said that following an initial investigation, it appeared two Palestinian gunmen opened fire on the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf (also known as Halamish), near the Palestinian town of Nabi Saleh on Thursday night and that troops stationed at the adjacent army post on Route 465 returned fire.”

Tragically, two Palestinian civilians were caught in the crossfire:

“Moments after the exchange, a Palestinian man and his child appeared at the entrance to Neve Tzuf with serious injuries to seek medical help.

It appeared that “as a result of the gunfire by the [Israeli] forces, two Palestinians were hurt,” the military said in a statement, adding that it “regrets the harm” to noncombatants. A probe into the incident was underway, it said.”

The BBC News website did not report that incident at the time.

On June 5, the child died of his injuries. Later that day, the BBC News website published a report by Yolande Knell titled, “Palestinian toddler shot by Israeli soldiers dies.”

As with that headline, the report’s first two paragraphs fail to explain that the shooting was accidental:

“A three-year-old Palestinian boy has died four days after being shot in the head by Israeli forces.

Mohammed Tamimi and his father were shot while leaving their home in Nabi Saleh, in the occupied West Bank.”

Clearly, it would not have been difficult to insert the word accidentally before the word “shot” in either of those two sentences.

