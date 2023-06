The rest of the electorate, not so much.

Only 37% of Democrats & Independent voters in a new poll say that Biden's age makes them less likely to vote for him. 56% say it makes no difference. 86% of Democrats are comfortable w/ @VP being president if, heaven forbid, something happened to POTUS. https://t.co/D95wqm7uWB

— David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) June 13, 2023