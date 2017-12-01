Via Daily Wire:

Multiple Target stores across the U.S. received bomb threats over the weekend for allegedly “betraying the LGBTQ+ community” by tamping down on some of the Pride Month products sold in its stores due to massive backlash the company has faced.

The FBI is now investigating the bomb threats that have been made in stores located in Oklahoma, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Louisiana, Ohio, Utah, and Pennsylvania.

USA Today reported that stores in Ohio, Utah, and Pennsylvania received a threat that stated: “Target is full of cowards who turned their back on the LGBT community and decided to cater to the homophobic right wing redneck bigots who protested and vandalized their store.”

