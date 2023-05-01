Via Daily Wire:

A UN Special Rapporteur — a job that entails monitoring, promoting and raising awareness on a particular human right — warned about trans activists who have championed using violence to achieve their ends.

Reem Alsalem, who monitors violence against women and girls globally, defended women who speak out in favor of women-only sports contests, women-only bathrooms, and women-only prisons and warned of harassment or worse from trans activists.

“There is an increasing trend that I have been observing,” Alsalem told The Daily Mail. She urged nations in the West to “ensure that the freedom of speech and thought, including on the issues of sex, gender, and gender identity be protected and upheld.”