Via Daily Wire:

A former Tony Award nominee-turned presenter followed a hackneyed Broadway script Sunday night, likening White House hopeful and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to a Ku Klux Klan leader in the annual theater smug-fest’s latest attack on conservatives.

Denée Benton, currently starring in HBO’s “Gilded Age” and who was nominated for a Tony back in 2016 for her performance as Natasha Rostova in the musical “Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812,” lashed out at DeSantis at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.