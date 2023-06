Between NYC in wildfire smoke and this in PR, it bears repeating how unprepared we are for the climate crisis.

We must adapt our food systems, energy grids, infrastructure, healthcare, etc ASAP to prepare for what’s to come and catch up to what is already here. #GreenNewDeal 🌱 https://t.co/GT7hY4Ffm3

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2023