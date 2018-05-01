Via The Hill:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the Canadian wildfires “truly unprecedented,” in floor remarks on Wednesday, and warned of the ongoing damage caused by climate change.

“This morning, our nation’s capital — and much of the northeast, including almost the whole of my state, New York — woke up once again under a veil of smog,” Schumer said. “As we speak, wildfires of unnatural strength continue blazing in Canada, sending toxic air and smoke over the border and over American cities.” […]

“These Canadian wildfires are truly unprecedented, and we cannot ignore that climate change continues to make these disasters worse,” Schumer said. “Warmer temperatures and severe droughts mean forests burn faster, burn hotter, and burn bigger.”

“And the warming is happening at a faster pace in countries with higher latitudes,” he continued, adding that “none of this is coincidence.”