Via Newsbusters:

On Monday, FBI Director Christopher Wray attempted to have it both ways when it came to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer’s (R-TX) subpoena by letting the committee see a document alleging then Vice President Biden was involved in a bribery scheme, while at the same time not handing it over. That didn’t fly with Comer who announced Monday that he will still seek to hold Wray in contempt of Congress. None of this news made it onto the three evening news broadcasts. […]

The reason Comer wanted the document in the committee’s possession was because there was a game of telephone going on regarding what the document actually said. Evidence of this was the conflicting statements between Comer and ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

Spunt reported that “Jamie Raskin, who was in the very same meeting, says he did not hear the document was part of an ongoing investigation. Raskin also said the investigation into the document was closed with the William Barr Department of Justice.”