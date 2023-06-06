Via Daily Caller:

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), an LGBT activist organization, declared a nationwide state of emergency for LGBT people Tuesday over legislation it believes targets gay and transgender people.

The group cited a wave of state legislation, largely spearheaded by Republicans, that it perceives as “anti-LGBTQ+,” including restrictions on cross-sex medical procedures for minors, as justification for the state of emergency, the first such declaration the group has ever made, according to HRC’s website. The declaration provides a guidebook for LGBT individuals to navigate laws between states, a guide to getting involved in activism and an impact report on legislation the HRC considers anti-LGBT.

