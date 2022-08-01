Via DW:

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) admonished “The View” on Monday over what he described as “dangerous, offensive, and disgusting” messages airing on the show about success among black people being the “exception and not the rule.”

During an appearance on ABC talk show, Scott — who recently announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — was asked by co-host Sunny Hostin to explain his claim that he doesn’t believe in “systemic racism” as she pressed him to then to define “systemic racism.”

