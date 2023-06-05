Via Daily Wire:

Three Christian organizations will host a prayer vigil on the west steps of the California state Capitol in Sacramento on Monday as a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is honored inside by elected officials.

The California Family Council (CFC), the American Council, and the California Catholic Conference are hosting the vigil in response to Sen. Scott Wiener’s (D-San Francisco) decision to recognize “Sister Roma,” a member of the drag performers accused of mocking Christianity and Catholicism, on the Senate floor.

