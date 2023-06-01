NEW: DC Public Library will host a Children’s Pride Parade this weekend "for ALL kids to signal that their community supports them being themselves, regardless of their gender or sexuality."

Via Daily Wire:

The D.C. Public Library system will hold a “Children’s Pride Parade” on Saturday that will be open to ages “0-18,” according to a flier from the event.

The parade will be a “celebration of diversity and inclusion, particularly the diversity of gender and sexuality,” according to a flier from the library first obtained by The Daily Signal. The event is being hosted by the Georgetown, Palisades, and Tenley branches of the D.C. Public Library.

“The parade is for LGBTQ kids and families, signaling that their community supports them,” said media relations manager George Williams. “The event does not require registration, so we do not have an estimate of how many people will attend. The program will not include any speakers.”