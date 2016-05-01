Via Washington Examiner:

Not so fast, Bud Light, Target, and Disney.

A majority of voters, including Democrats, do not agree with “woke” influencers that there are more than two genders and that minors should have easy access to sexual identity modifications.

In a blow to the campaign pushed by the Biden administration and some in corporate America, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey said that a whopping 71% of likely voters believe that there are just two genders, male and female, not the salad of others highlighted during June’s Pride Month.