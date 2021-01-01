Via Daily Wire:

Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney had a chilly reception at her alma mater this past weekend when she gave the commencement speech for Colorado College’s class of 2023.

Many students turned their backs to Cheney during her speech and others booed, while she also received some signs of support from the audience. According to the Cowboy State Daily, roughly half of the graduates turned their backs to Cheney during her speech.

“It’s an honor to be here with most of you to celebrate this tremendous accomplishment,” she said during her speech, which also took aim at former President Donald Trump.

Keep reading…