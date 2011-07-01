All of us?

Via Daily Wire:

Actress Jane Fonda, whose leftist views have engendered harsh criticism over the decades, added to her radical resume over the weekend, holding white men responsible for the “climate crisis” and demanding their imprisonment.

“This is serious,” Fonda charged, according to Outkick. “We’ve got about seven, eight years to cut ourselves in half of what we use of fossil fuels. … Unfortunately, the people that have the least responsibility for it are hit the hardest — Global South, people on islands, poor people of color. It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men [behind this].”

“It’s good for us all to realize there would be no climate crisis if there was no racism,” she continued.

