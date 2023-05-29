Via Daily Mail:

The Biden administration has been accused of peddling ‘woke madness’ after a top U.S. government watchdog banned the use of gendered language in the workplace.

Leaked internal memos obtained by DailyMail.com show the Government Accountability Office forbids employees from using male and female terms.

The agency, whose role is to scrutinize administration spending, issued the bizarre diktat in October 2022 at the behest of its so-called ‘chief diversity management officer.’

The ‘style guide’ demands an end to ‘non-inclusive terminology’ and said the GAO’s 3,100-strong army of bureaucrats should avoid ‘wording that diminishes anyone’s dignity.’

The four-page rant, which was posted on the GAO intranet, bans staff from using words such as ‘man-made’ or ‘manpower’ in official communications.n