Via Daily Wire:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman questioned Thursday why President Joe Biden is negotiating over the debt ceiling with GOP lawmakers in the House, who Bowman said were “terrorists.”

Bowman, a Democrat from New York, is part of a group of progressive lawmakers who have called on Biden to unilaterally raise the debt limit under the 14th Amendment, a questionable use of authority that would almost certainly bring legal challenges.

Keep reading…