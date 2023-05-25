Via MEMRI:

On May 15, 2023, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas delivered a Nakba Day speech at the U.N. General Assembly. Abbas said that the U.S. and Britain are to be “blamed” for creating Israel in order to get rid of their Jews, and he claimed that despite Israel’s efforts to excavate under the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Israelis have not found any historical or archeological evidence that prove their presence in Jerusalem in the past. In addition, he said that the Israelis continue to lie “like Goebbels.” Moreover, he said that the issue of the Palestinian refugees must be solved, and that he himself is a refugee and wants to return to his birth city of Safed.