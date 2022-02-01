Via JTN:

President Joe Biden has once again claimed that his son Beau died in Iraq, after doing so multiple times on the campaign trail and during his presidency.

Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015 at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, at the age of 46.

“My son was a major in the US Army. We lost him in Iraq,” he told troops at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni last week during a visit to Japan. The New York Post obtained video footage of the remarks, which did not attract media coverage at the time. The outlet contended that the president made the remarks out of earshot from reporters.