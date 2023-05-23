Via Daily Caller:

After nixing the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” (SPI) from their list of honorees at a “Pride Night” game in mid-June, the Los Angeles Dodgers are offering a second invitation to the drag queen group.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who describe themselves as a “leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns,” are a drag group whose members dress up in sexualized nun habits and sexualized depictions of Jesus Christ. The group was set to receive a Community Hero award June 16, but considerable backlash from Catholic groups and Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio caused the team to disinvite the group. Now, the Dodgers are extending their invite to “the Sisters” for a second time.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the MLB team wrote in a statement Monday.