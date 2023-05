In 2015, Obama commuted the sentence of a cocaine dealer who was serving a life sentence. Democrats promoted him as the reason we need criminal justice reform.

He was just arrested for shooting a woman in the head after a car passed him in traffic. https://t.co/YH0sGer4s0 pic.twitter.com/yJixgw2KJp

— Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 19, 2023