Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Strategist Aisha Mills said Monday on CNN that Florida is a “terrorist state,” despite admitting she went there with her family for spring break.

The NAACP issued a travel warning for Florida on Saturday, claiming the state “devalues and marginalizes” issues facing “communities of color.” […]

Mills reacted to the advisory.

“I just took my family to spring break in Florida recently, and I think about all of the folks who travel there for sun and joy and peace and restoration, and to be reminded that actually this is getting to the point where Florida is about to be a terrorist state to many of us here in America. Certainly as a lesbian, as a black woman, I don’t want to have anything to do with the place,” Mills said.