SJW’s rejoice! The remaining 99.99% of Americans recoil in disgust.

Did you know that Ford has a truck they call their "Very Gay Raptor"? Check out their ad where the truck "comes out" of mud to reveal its trans/queer flag colors. Does this make you more or less likely to buy a @Ford? @budlight showed people are sick of this. pic.twitter.com/hRqsdw8M3N

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2023