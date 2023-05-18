Via Fox News:

One Massachusetts student filed suit against his school, alleging it censored his ability to exercise his First Amendment rights after he was told to take off a shirt saying, “There are only two genders.”

Seventh-grader Liam Morrison wore the shirt in March to Nichols Middle School (NMS), but was pulled from his gym class and asked to change it over allegations it violated the school’s dress code. Morrison declined to remove the shirt and was picked up by his father shortly thereafter.

“They completely blocked my ability or took away my ability to have a different opinion than they wanted me to have,” Morrison told Steve Doocy during “Fox & Friends” Thursday.