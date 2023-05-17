Via IBT:

In the last 72 hours, over 850 missiles have been fired into Israel from the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza. The three-day attack from Gaza is part of a retaliation to the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) targeting a building that housed Islamic Jihad generals on Tuesday morning.

Among the three Islamic Jihad commanders that were killed, was a militant leader and his deputy. The IDF missile also killed at least 15 Palestinian civilians near the apartment.

Official sources in Israel claimed that yesterday more than 800 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel, with one in five of the missiles landing in Gaza itself.

A young woman living in Ra’anana, North of Tel Aviv, said: “Last night I could see the rockets flying above – it was terrifying!”