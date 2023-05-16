Via DC:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced on Tuesday that she introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christoper Wray.

The articles of impeachment, published by the Daily Caller, accuse Wray of failing to uphold his oath and losing the trust of U.S. citizens to “faithfully execute the laws” of the United States.

“Under Wray’s watch, the FBI has intimidated, harassed, and entrapped American citizens that have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime. As such, Director Wray has turned the FBI into [President] Joe Biden and [Attorney General] Merrick Garland’s personal police force,” Greene said in a statement.