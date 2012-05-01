Via Daily Wire:

The FBI offered to pay Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous anti-Trump “dossier,” up to $1 million for evidence linking Donald Trump to Russia, and paid Steele’s primary subsource hundreds of thousands of dollars even after the source was unable to provide evidence for any of his claims, according to a report from Special Counsel John Durham.

Embattled FBI agent Brian Auten travelled to Rome to meet with Steele on October 3, 2016, and made the offer despite knowing that his dossier relied primarily on one person, or “subsource.” The Bureau then paid that “subsource,” Igor Danchenko, $220,000 even after Danchenko was unable to provide evidence for a single one of his claims.

More shockingly, the FBI had significant evidence that Danchenko was, himself, tied to Russian intelligence. It had closed a counterintelligence investigation into him in 2011 only because agents mistakenly believed he had left the country.

