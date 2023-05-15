Via Newsbusters:

When Americans say they want news free of partisan bias or spin, you can wonder if that’s what people say, but not what people watch. Take, for example, the launch of NewsNation, originally pitched as an attempt to be objective, which quickly ended up with Chris Cuomo joining the cable channel as an “objective” host.

Now the inaugural Harris Poll from the new website The Messenger repeats that Americans desire an objective news outlet:

Two in three voters in the poll, conducted by HarrisX, agreed that journalists mostly practice advocacy rather than unbiased journalism, including 77 percent of Republicans and 61 percent of Democrats.

