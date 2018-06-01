Via Daily Wire:

MSNBC host Symone Sanders gave a dire warning to her followers on Saturday, claiming that the Supreme Court was poised to make a series of radical decisions — ranging from outlawing Black History to allowing daycares to refuse Jewish children.

Sanders, who served as a prominent member of Joe Biden’s campaign before becoming the chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, argued that it was “not hyperbole” to suggest that the current court might use the cases before it to do these things and worse.

Referencing the cases brought by the organization Students for Fair Admissions, Sanders noted that the Court was set to weigh in on whether or not race should be considered as a factor when making college admissions decisions.

