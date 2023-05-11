Via Daily Caller:

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called the busing of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ house in Washington D.C. a “sad and tragic day.”

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent buses of migrants from border communities to the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Harris’ official residence. Two busloads of illegal migrants first arrived at Harris’ home in September from Eagle Pass, Texas, followed by at least two more buses carrying over two dozens of migrants in October.

A group of 50 migrants arrived at Kamala Harris’ home Wednesday night, KHQA reported. Another bus of migrants from Texas arrived at the Naval Observatory Thursday morning under the authority of Abbott.