Via Daily Wire:

The Biden administration will reportedly direct Border Patrol agents to release illegal migrants into the U.S. with minimal processing and little oversight.

The administration is preparing a memo for Border Patrol agents that would direct them to release migrants into the U.S. interior without assigning them a date in an immigration court or coming up with a plan to track them, according to NBC News. The move comes as the administration struggles to contain a growing surge of illegal immigration prompted by the court-ordered repeal of Title 42.

“We’re already breaking and we haven’t hit the starting line,” one DHS official told NBC News. The U.S. hit a record on Tuesday, tallying more than 11,000 migrant apprehensions at the border in a single day.