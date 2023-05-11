Via Daily Wire:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leveled Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in a statement this week after AMLO criticized the governor for his strong anti-illegal immigration policies.

AMLO made the remarks on Monday about legislation that DeSantis later signed into law on Wednesday that The New York Times said last month was “the toughest crackdown” on illegal immigration by any state in the U.S.

“Why does [DeSantis] have to take advantage of people’s pain, of migrants’ pain, of people’s need for political gain?” AMLO said during a press conference. “This is immoral. This is politicking.”

“Now I found out that the Florida governor — imagine, Florida, which is full of migrants — is taking repressive, inhumane measures against migrants in Florida because he wants to be a candidate,” AMLO added. “Can’t he not make another proposal to convince people?”