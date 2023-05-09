Via Breitbart:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday canceled Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s antisemitic event at the U.S. Capitol scheduled for Wednesday and will host a “bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the US-Israel relationship” in its place.

Tlaib planned a Wednesday event at the Capitol Visitor Center to mourn Israel’s founding. The event was to celebrate the “Nakba,” which is a Palestinian term for the creation of Israel that loosely translates as “catastrophe,” according to the Washington Free Beacon