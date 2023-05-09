Heh.

Via Daily Wire:

The University of Georgia’s football team has rejected an invitation from President Joe Biden to celebrate their blowout victory in the national championship game against Texas Christian University.

The team was invited to visit with first lady Jill Biden on June 12 for “College Athlete Day,” according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. However, the team said in a statement that their calendar is already full.

The report noted that the team’s decision not to go came after months of criticism of the White House from fans of the team and Republicans for failing to invite the team sooner.