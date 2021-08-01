Via Daily Wire:

Chicago Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot contended that the landslide defeat against her reelection campaign was attributable to “right-wing forces” and racial bias.

Lightfoot, who overwhelmingly won the city’s mayoral election four years ago but failed to advance to the runoff this year, will depart office next week. She will be succeeded by Brandon Johnson, the left-wing former commissioner of Cook County, who defeated Paul Vallas, the more moderate former chief executive of Chicago Public Schools.