Via Breitbart:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a third-term member of Congress long accused of anti-American and anti-Israel rhetoric, is scheduled to host a congressional event this week to commemorate the “Nakba,” or “Catastrophe,” of Israel’s establishment.

The event, set to take place at the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, features numerous anti-Israel organizations as cosponsors, including the radical Emgage Action and Americans for Justice in Palestine Action.