Via NY Post:

A new exhibit at a “very liberal” Manhattan church is raising some eyebrows for its religious take on gender identity.

The “God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey” display at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle has some parishioners scratching their heads — and seems to run counter to the Catholic Church’s stance on the transgender community.

“The church should not be promoting this,” one irate parishioner told The Post. “I understand there are transgender people. I pray for all people but enough is enough.

“It seems like they are trying to force the agenda on others,” they said. “Also, when a friend asked a priest about this they didn’t answer. You can’t put this out on the altar and then hide.