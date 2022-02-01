Via Daily Wire:

Less than two weeks after announcing his re-election bid, a new poll shows the majority of Americans don’t think President Joe Biden is mentally or physically fit to serve a second term.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll shows that 63% of voters don’t believe the president has the “mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president,” while 32% believe he does, and 5% have no opinion. Twenty-one percent of Democrats believe the president isn’t mentally sharp enough for another term. Similarly, 62% of voters don’t believe Biden is in “good enough physical health to serve effectively as president,” while 33% disagree.