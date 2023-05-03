Democrat Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca advocated this week for taxing white-owned businesses and giving that money to black and brown-owned businesses as a form of reparations.

CdeBaca is an unabashed communist, proudly declaring back in 2019 that she “believe[s] in community ownership of land, labor, resources, and distribution of those resources” and that she was “excited to usher it in by any means necessary.”

CdeBaca claimed during the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance Forum on Thursday that “capitalism was built on stolen land, stolen labor, and stolen resources.

