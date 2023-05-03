Via Newsbusters:

Kings College London (KCL) professor John Armstrong was submitting a proposal for an ethical paper that would ask a variety of people about their opinions on whether men should compete in women’s sports.

However, Armstrong’s proposal was rejected simply on the basis that he would use the words “male” and “female” in his research.

“The ethics committee rejected the proposal, on the grounds that using the terms ‘male’ and ‘female’ in this sentence constituted ‘misgendering,’” Armstrong said. “I was told that I must seek input from the Equality Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) team on the ‘wording used in the survey’ and the ‘presentation of the research.”

