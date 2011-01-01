Rashida Tlaib nods in approval.

Via Times of Israel:

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday morning said Palestinian terrorists had launched 104 projectiles from the Gaza Strip amid a daylong flare-up in violence, sparked by the death of a prominent Palestinian Islamic Jihad member while on a hunger strike in an Israeli prison.

Speaking to reporters, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the projectiles included rockets, mortars, and shoulder-launched missiles fired at Israeli aircraft over Gaza.

The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted 24 of the projectiles, marking a 90% interception rate of rockets heading for populated areas, Hagari said. Another 48 projectiles landed in open areas in southern Israel, 14 fell short in Gaza, 11 landed in the sea, and another seven had unknown impact sites.