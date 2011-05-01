Via Free Beacon:

California Democrats are advancing legislation that would require elementary schools to provide students access to books about radical gender ideology and other progressive causes, an effort to push against the “national Christian white supremacist movement,” according to the bill’s author.

California assemblyman Corey Jackson, a Democrat, said the legislation “intends to combat the national Christian white supremacist movement, which is aimed to ban books.” His bill, which was pushed through committee and will now head to the full legislature, would put a state board in charge of classroom and school library books and texts.

Books about “people of all gender expressions” would be required in every public and charter school, according to the current text of the bill. To remove any potentially inappropriate materials, schools would first have to ask the state’s permission. But certain religious books could be ditched without government approval.

Keep reading…