Via Fox News:

Economists advising California’s task force for reparations have estimated that it will cost $1.2 million per Black resident, paid over a lifetime.

California is one of multiple states debating the feasibility of economic reparations for Black Americans whose ancestors were victimized by the Atlantic slave trade and its legacy, despite the fact California was designated as a free state when it joined the Union. The push for reparations gained major momentum in 2020 after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, but it remains an economically and culturally controversial topic.

California, which frequently makes national headlines for experimental progressive policies, has recently reached an economic estimate.