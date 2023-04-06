Via Daily Wire:

Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a law Monday banning sex change procedures on kids, joining a growing list of red states that have moved to protect children from the life-altering treatments.

The law bans surgeries, like elective double mastectomies on girls who identify as boys, and prohibits puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children.

“Last year, I called for a statewide ban on all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors so I am thrilled to sign this into law today and protect our kids,” Stitt said in a statement. “We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening across our nation, and as governor I am proud to stand up for what’s right and ban life-altering transition surgeries on children in the state of Oklahoma.”