Via JPost:

The Islamic Republic of Iran organized an exhibition in Afghanistan’s third-largest city of Herat that advocated the “nuclear extinction” of Israel in April as part of the month-long Al-Quds Day celebrations.

“This exhibits an example of the Iranian regime’s exporting of its antisemitic ideology. There is a permissive environment in Afghanistan for the Iranian system to do so now, especially with the Taliban in charge, and there are natural linkages to the Hazara community, which have a significant presence in Herat,” Jason Brodsky, policy director for the US-based United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), told The Jerusalem Post.