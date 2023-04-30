Via Free Beacon:

This week, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 7-4 to end a 2016 law that banned the city from doing business with or funding travel to states considered insufficiently liberal. The blacklist started with eight states but grew to include more than 30, in large part because officials continued to expand the possible offenses that would earn states a spot on it. At first, the ban just applied to states that declined to embrace an aggressively pro-LGBT agenda. Then, in 2015, the board amended the law to include states that “limited voting rights” and passed abortion restrictions. […]

Even the blacklist’s author admitted that his efforts to punish “the sins of … radical right-wing governments” has backfired.

“Sadly, it’s time to acknowledge that this policy hasn’t worked and that we need to pull back,” state Sen. Scott Wiener said.