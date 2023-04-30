Via Free Beacon:

The Internal Revenue Service posted a hiring notice for hundreds of new armed agents amid Republicans’ concerns about the tens of thousands of staffers the agency is hiring with funding from the Biden administration.

The agency is looking for more than 350 “criminal investigation special agents” in all 50 states, with applicants asked to serve minimum 50-hour weeks, engage in “dangerous assignments,” and “carry a firearm,” according to the agency job posting, which was first published in February. The positions are in the IRS’s Criminal Investigation division, which deals with money laundering, terrorist activity, and other cases.

The armed agents “must be prepared to protect him/herself or others from physical attacks at any time and without warning and use firearms in life-threatening situations.”

The description goes further, adding the applicants “must be willing to use force up to and including the use of deadly force.”