Via Newsbusters:

Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, which was a momentous occasion in the fight for life. But despite that win, Planned Parenthood, the most popular baby-killing coalition, murdered 375,155 children through abortion last year alone. And our government helped them.

The taxpayer-funded organization’s latest annual report published this week provided shocking, but not surprising, stats on the group’s abortion efforts, even as many states have moved to put more restrictions on the procedure.

In its 2021-2022 report, titled “Relentless,” the company boasted about the more than 374,000 children it killed in that one fiscal year alone, a year in which the group stated that “the worst happened.”

Keep readng...