Via Daily Wire:

According to his aides, President Joe Biden is a spry 80-year-old — at least between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Outside of that time frame, he’s back to being Sleepy Joe, according to a new report.

On Friday, Axios reported that the Biden White House has a hard time planning any public and private events before midmorning and in the evening for the 46th president given his age and lack of energy. This, of course, comes as no surprise to most Americans who witness his diminished stamina and mental acuity on a near-daily basis.

