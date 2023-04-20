Via Newsbusters:

Communist Chinese government-tied TikTok is looking to censor content questioning “climate change” narratives, even though China is considered the biggest polluter, and least “green,” nation in the world.

A TikTok press release about Earth Day 2023 claimed, “On April 21, we will begin to ramp up enforcement of a new climate change misinformation policy which removes climate change misinformation that undermines well-established scientific consensus, such as content denying the existence of climate change or the factors that contribute to it.”

